IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to remain open till 1am in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

The civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) decision to extend the timings last week.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, PMC, on Thursday issued an order regarding the same.

The order stated that the state government has already issued guidelines to operate restaurants and shops in city areas till post-midnight. “Therefore, as per this order, restaurants, bars, banquet halls and food courts can remain open in the city between 7am to 1am while other shops and establishments can remain open between 7am and 11pm. Also, shops selling liquor in the city have been allowed to remain open between 10am and 10.30pm,” the order states.

As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday (February 9), the president of Pune hotelier association which has more than 8,000 restaurants as its members, sent an email to PMC and district administration and demanded to extend the timing of restaurants and bars to 1am.

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hotelier Association, said, “We welcome the decision. This will increase the footfall by 10 to 15 per cent.”

“Also, as Valentine’s Day is around the corner, it will help to increase footfall. It will take almost a month to normalise the business,” he said.

Arun Shinde, a restaurant owner on Paud Road had earlier stressed on the necessity of extending the timings. “If customers come after 10.45pm, we cannot take them in due to restrictions of timings,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Dr Bharati also added that some private hospitals will also start inoculation of frontline workers at their sites soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”

By Pratham Gokhale
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Parents in Pune struggle to transport children to schools as pvt transporters await govt’s nod

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Pune: The parents of Class 5 to 8 students are left with no choice but to drop and pick up their wards from schools as the state government has allowed offline classes of primary school to restart, but not okayed autorickshaws, school vans and buses to resume transportation of school students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

36th National Junior Athletic Championship: Pune’s Chaudhari wins gold medal in 400m hurdles

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Pune: City’s Siddhesh Choudhari achieved his personal best of 53
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indiscriminate garbage burning plagues city’s air quality

By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Instances of burning of garbage in the morning has been increasing over the past few weeks and residents have taken to social media to bring it to the notice of the civic authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A man was arrested for being in possession of horns of a Sambar deer in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Content writers accept love-letter orders before Valentine’s day

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Writing a letter to a loved one may be de rigueur on Valentine’s Day, February 14, but in 2021, a new trend has emerged – outsource the task to a professional writer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A 53-year-old man was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday for sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece in Khed, Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fake bride racket busted, nine women in police custody

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A group of men and women were remanded to the custody of the Pune rural police for duping men in their 30s who were looking to get married by posing as potential matches, marrying them, and fleeing with valuables
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve pending 2018 murder case

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have solved a case of murder pending since August 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural police on the hunt for assailants who shot “goldman”

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Pune rural police are looking for unidentified assailants of a 29-year-old man from Lonikand, who had a criminal record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:11 PM IST
PUNE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday to review various projects carried out by the municipal body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

10 small shops to come up on Pune railway station premises

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Pune: Taking a step towards providing better facilities at the Pune railway station premises, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Pune division plans to put up 10 new small shops in front of the main gate of the station’s main building
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ayush products see 44% rise in sale post Covid outbreak: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:33 PM IST
According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary to the Union ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush), the commercial growth potential in Ayush sector has seen a boost as many people have turned to Ayurveda and followed Ayush guidelines to keep themselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP