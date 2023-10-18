News / Cities / Pune News / Revaluation of answer sheets 90% complete: SPPU

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 18, 2023 08:08 PM IST

According to the examination and assessment department of the varsity, all the remaining results will be announced within the next week

The revaluation of 90 per cent of answer sheets of students studying at various colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been completed. According to the examination and assessment department of the varsity, all the remaining results will be announced within the next week.

The revaluation results of all the students will be declared before the winter session examination, said officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The revaluation results of all the students will be declared before the winter session examination, said officials.

While the process of re-evaluation in engineering, architecture, arts and commerce has been completed and the result has also been declared the process of re-evaluation in the pharmacy and science technology branch is now in its final stage.

“The department is preparing for the winter session exam to be held after Diwali. Before that, the students will get the re-evaluation results, so that they can get proper help in the next semester examination,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU examination and assessment department.

“If a student has filled the exam form before the revaluation result, he/she should not panic. Once the results are declared, there is no need to retake the subject in which he has passed. The results will be updated again in the system. The student will also get a refund of the examination fee of the relevant subject,” added Kakade.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the academic schedule of the university has not yet returned to its normal process.

“If the student is qualified for a year during the revaluation process or if the subject is deemed to have passed after filling the application form, the examination authorities of the colleges should coordinate with the student and the examination department of the university. All the agencies should work to provide relief to the students who are already suffering,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

