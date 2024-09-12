 Rickshaw driver strangles live-in partner to death - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rickshaw driver strangles live-in partner to death

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 12, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: An autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police officials said on Wednesday.

Autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police have launched a hunt for the accused Anil Awale who murdered Shivani Supekar.

According to the Wakad police, the accused murdered Supekar on Tuesday night, dumped her body in an autorickshaw outside the house of her mother and fled. The duo was in a live-in relationship for the past two years after her husband passed away. The incident came to light Wednesday morning while the crime took place around Tuesday midnight.

“The deceased had a son from the marriage. She was staying at Awale’s house in Kalewadi for the past two years, The duo had heated argument and the driver strangled her to death on Tuesday midnight. He took her body in his auto and parked the vehicle outside her mother’s house. We have formed teams to arrest the accused,” said Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar of Wakad Police Station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On