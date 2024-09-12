Rickshaw driver strangles live-in partner to death

Pune: An autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police officials said on Wednesday. Autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his live-in partner and left her body outside her mother’s home at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police have launched a hunt for the accused Anil Awale who murdered Shivani Supekar.

According to the Wakad police, the accused murdered Supekar on Tuesday night, dumped her body in an autorickshaw outside the house of her mother and fled. The duo was in a live-in relationship for the past two years after her husband passed away. The incident came to light Wednesday morning while the crime took place around Tuesday midnight.

“The deceased had a son from the marriage. She was staying at Awale’s house in Kalewadi for the past two years, The duo had heated argument and the driver strangled her to death on Tuesday midnight. He took her body in his auto and parked the vehicle outside her mother’s house. We have formed teams to arrest the accused,” said Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar of Wakad Police Station.