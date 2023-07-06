Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune school principal assaulted over CCTV in washroom, prayers

Pune school principal assaulted over CCTV in washroom, prayers

ByNadeem Inamdar, Dheeraj Bengrut
Jul 06, 2023 11:09 PM IST

The school management has not filed a complaint yet although the education department has ordered probe

Members of a right wing group stormed into an English medium school in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district and allegedly assaulted the principal following complaints by parents that a CCTV camera was installed at the girl washroom, police officials said on Thursday.

Members of a right wing group stormed into an English medium school in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district and allegedly assaulted the principal (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Members of a right wing group stormed into an English medium school in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district and allegedly assaulted the principal (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Following the alleged incident, officials from school education department visited the school.

The parents, according to the right wing group members, also complained of “certain prayers” recited at the campus and the school not giving holidays on festivals.

While parents have submitted a complaint application to the local police on Tuesday, the day when the incident was reported, no first information report (FIR) has been filed yet, officials confirmed.

The school management has not filed a complaint yet although the education department has ordered probe.

Ranjeet Sawant, Talegaon Dabhade MIDC police station incharge, said, “Parents have complained about the school principal installing CCTV camera, prayers of specific religion being recited by students, and holidays not given. We have received an application by parents which is being investigated. No case has been lodged related to the incident.”

A video of the attack on school principal went viral on social media platforms with the clip showing the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob at the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area.

“We have started an inquiry in the case and our education officer will soon submit the report. Action will be taken against the school principal if found guilty,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out