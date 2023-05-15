Cases of skin diseases on the rise in Pune as temperature soars

Owing to the onset of summer and soaring temperature, city-based doctors are seeing an increase in the number of skin related ailments. Several hospitals have reported a spike of around 25 to 30% in patients with skin diseases and sunburn. Owing to the onset of summer and soaring temperature, city-based doctors are seeing an increase in the number of skin related ailments (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

During summer, heat strokes, if not attended to on time, are fatal, while the hot sun is also responsible for dry skin, chapped lips, heat rashes, prickly heats, sunburns, summer boils and allergies. The doctors have witnessed cases of boils, rash, Tinea, Miliaria, itching, fungal diseases, heat rash, acne, and sunburn amongst others.

Dr Rashmi Aderao, consultant Dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, stated that Miliaria and dry skin are the most common skin problems among patients. “The cases of fungal infection are at their peak this summer. The cases are common in all age groups, mostly in the moving population. We are getting patients with sunburns and tanning. There is also a surge in cases of bacterial and fungal infections. Use sunscreen and wear loose light coloured cotton clothes,” she, said.

Dr Reshu Agrawal, consultant at Manipal Hospital, said, summer season is a difficult period as the skin is vulnerable to heat that can cause damage to cells. “Due to extreme temperatures and humidity, the skin sweats a lot more during summer. This causes the sweat glands to get blocked and leads to prickly heat or heat rash. Additionally, people may also experience frequent acne and redness on the skin. Therefore, it is important to protect the skin from any direct contact to UV rays. In case there are any persisting skin problems, it is recommended to consult a doctor immediately.”

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Lopmudra Hospital, said, this year the number of patients has significantly increased. “Since the beginning of April, we have reported cases of sweat boils, fungal disease, itching and rashes. There is an increase of around 30 per cent in patients suffering from fungal and bacterial infections such as tinea cruris, pityriasis versicolor. It is a direct result of the increased summer heat and sweating. The fungal infections like ringworm athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, yeast infections, and rashes in the armpits and genital area can be a matter of concern,” he said.