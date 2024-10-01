Riverfront development plan: Owners to give property fencing cost to PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed owners of land handed over for the riverfront development project to deposit the property fencing charges to the civic body. PMC has acquired the lands by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation. (HT FILE)

“Some owners are handing over lands falling under the river protection belt to PMC and getting TDR certificates. As per the rule, they should handover the property after fencing it. As the ongoing riverfront development project works may damage these walls, the civic body will erect the walls later and have asked the landowners to deposit the fencing cost to PMC,” according to a circular issued by PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare.