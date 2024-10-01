Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Riverfront development plan: Owners to give property fencing cost to PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 06:22 AM IST

As the ongoing riverfront development project works may damage these walls, the civic body will erect the walls later and have asked the landowners to deposit the fencing cost to PMC, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed owners of land handed over for the riverfront development project to deposit the property fencing charges to the civic body.

PMC has acquired the lands by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation. (HT FILE)
PMC has acquired the lands by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation. (HT FILE)

PMC has acquired the lands by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation.

“Some owners are handing over lands falling under the river protection belt to PMC and getting TDR certificates. As per the rule, they should handover the property after fencing it. As the ongoing riverfront development project works may damage these walls, the civic body will erect the walls later and have asked the landowners to deposit the fencing cost to PMC,” according to a circular issued by PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On