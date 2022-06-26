Riverfront development project: PMC resumes work, faces activist outcry
Despite opposition from environmentalists, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resumed work on the riverfront development project.
The work is underway behind Koregaon Park crematorium.
On Saturday, a group of people and activists filed a complaint application against the civic body at Koregaon Park police station.
“The work is done against the directions of the water resources (irrigation) department. They had directed the PMC not to start work and that too in monsoon as it can be dangerous. Against the direction of the water resources department, this work is done, so we have filed a police complaint,” said Sarang Yadwadkar, an environmentalist. “PMC has started building roads and dumping debris on the riverbed and encroaching upon the flood plains in 1,544 acres of land,” added Yadwadkar.
Mangesh Dighe, environmental conservation officer PMC, said, “The primary work of the riverfront development work has started near Yerawada. We have undertaken a geotechnical investigation and for that, we need to bring a machine onto the river bank, for that there is access which we have created and it will be removed before the heavy rains arrive. PMC is not dumping any debris in the water.”
Few residents had registered complaints at Koregaon Park, regarding the ongoing work on Thursday as well. “Police came to us on Thursday, we showed them it is a PMC work and also explained the nature of work and cleared their doubts regarding dumping debris in the river bank,” added Dighe.
Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ambitious riverfront development project on March 6, it continues to face opposition.
PMC’s ₹2,619-crore beautification project aims to make the river accessible for residents for recreational purposes, which is now limited to a few.
Concerns raised by experts
*The project will not only disrupt the flow of the river but also proposes multiple barrages.
*80% of the funds would be used for concretisation.
*The project revises the natural flood lines for the sake of the project which means that the areas around the river could cause flooding during monsoon.
*The stagnation of water would kill the river and its flora and fauna.
-
‘Drunk’ teenager rams bike into parked truck, dies; two friends injured
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends (both 12-years-old) were severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The two injured teenagers are undergoing treatment, police said. The motorcycle belongs to a man known to the deceased, and he will be booked soon for allowing a minor to ride it, said police.
-
PDA serves notice to riot accused to show cause why demolition should not be carried out
The Prayagraj Development Authority has served a show cause notice to Shah Alam, a key accused of the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area after the Friday prayers. Locals claimed that the show-cause notice reached Shah Alam's house, located at Gausnagar, in Kareli locality, on Saturday. Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam has been on the run and the Prayagraj police has been on the lookout for him.
-
Sisodia reviews road infra; training workshop to be held for junior PWD engineers
New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to organise a training workshop for junior engineers (JEs) of the Public Works Department to educate them on road infrastructure development across the city, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, on Saturday. Sisodia also held a review meeting with PWD's senior officials and junior engineers to seek suggestions on the future course of action on road development in Delhi.
-
Two prisoners arrested for extortion
Two prisoners lodged in Tihar jail have been arrested for threatening a businessman over the phone and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from gangster Hashim Baba's, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The two men were identified as Aas Mohammed, alias Aashu Khan, and Danish, alias Tigga, both of whom are alleged members of gangster Hashim Baba's criminal syndicate. The gang, which largely operates out of north-east Delhi, has been involved in robberies, extortion and contract killings.
-
Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases. In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
