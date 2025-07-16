Robbers loot gold, 7.5L from retd wing commander’s bungalow

Two unidentified robbers broke into the bungalow of retired wing commander (Air Force) Virendra Kumar Zendiyal (78) near Jambhulkar Chowk early on Tuesday morning and decamped with 860 gm of gold and diamond jewellery, ₹7.5 lakh in cash, and two mobile phones. The other man demanded the keys of his cupboard, which the retired officer handed over. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Wanwadi police, where a complaint was later filed by Zendiyal, the incident took place between 2:30am and 3:15am when the fast asleep retired officer woke up with a start on feeling a hand on his head.He was startled to see two unidentified men wearing black masks in the bedroom, where his wife was also asleep.

One of them warned him to stay quiet and follow their instructions. The other man demanded the keys of his cupboard, which the retired officer handed over. The duo then rummaged through the cupboard and escaped quickly with the booty.

Satyajit Admane, senior inspector at Wanwadi Police Station said, “The retired officer and his wife were in the ground floor bedroom while his son, daughter-in-law and grandson were in the first floor bedroom.

“Our investigating team is collecting and analysing all CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The accused were seen in certain footage, but as they were wearing masks, they have not been identified yet,” he said.

Wanwadi is regarded as one of Pune’s most prominent and secure neighbourhoods, housing army and police officers, and retired government officials. The area is known for its heritage bungalows and large residential quarters, and is considered one of the safest and most peaceful localities in the city.

Hence, the burglary at a retired senior army officer’s bungalow on the main road near Jambhulkar Chowk has left residents alarmed and concerned.

Senior police officers visited the spot immediately on being alerted about the burglary and special police teams were formed to track down the accused.

Wanwadi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 331 (6), pertaining to house trespassing or house breaking.