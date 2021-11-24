Rs60 crore reserved for HCMTR diverted to devp fund of elected members

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has diverted Rs60 crore reserved for the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) projects to the forward development funds of elected members.

As ruling party members, i.e. the BJP, got more funds, opposition party members made the same demand.

The NCP backed the Rs58 crore integrated traffic signal project of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and on Wednesday, the standing committee diverted the said monies to development funds of elected members from the opposition.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Funds had been allocated to all elected members. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many works of elected members were halted. To complete the works, funds have been allocated. There will be no shortage of funds for the HCMTR project as PMC will make provisions in the coming budget.”

Rasane added,”The project had a Rs64 crore budgetary provision. It will not require funds immediately so the standing committee approved the diversion of funds.”

The HCMTR project is a dream project of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Whenever he use to visit Pune city, he appealed to party members to speed up the project to solve the city’s traffic problems.