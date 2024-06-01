RTE application deadline extended till June 4 

The Right To Education (RTE) admission process is being implemented under the RTE Act by the School Education Department of the state and parents have been given an extension to submit an RTE application till June 4. The revised RTE admission process has been started afresh as per the orders of the High Court. (HT PHOTO)

Sharad Gosavi, the director of primary education has released a letter in this regard, stating that no extension be given to fill applications after June 4 under any circumstances.

The revised RTE admission process has been started afresh as per the orders of the High Court. Parents were given a deadline of May 31 to fill out their child’s RTE admission application.

However, some parents were not able to fill out the application form, prompting the Education Department to give an extension to the process.

Every year around 3 lakh parents fill out their child’s RTE admission application. Online applications are being accepted for 1,05,116 seats of RTE in 9,207 schools in the state.