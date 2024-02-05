Ruckus over play: SPPU fact-finding committee to submit report in one month

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has formed a committee to probe the incidents related to the staging of a play based on “Ramleela” at the Lalit Kala Kendra on Friday. Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a protest march in the city on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to the varsity officials, the fact-finding panel will be headed by retired district judge Shrikrishna Panse and actor Praveen Tarde, principal professor Devidas Waydande, SPPU senate member Vinayak Ambekar, Dr Jyoti Bhakere, principal Kranti Deshmukh and university incharge registrar Vijay Khare will be its other members.

The committee has been one month to investigate the incidents and submit the report. Meanwhile, SPPU professor Harsh Jagtap said, “Such incidents make teaching and research related activities difficult on the varsity campus. Freedom of expression and thoughts is essential for the development of students, educational institutions and the nation.”

A union comprising SPPU professors have written to the vice-chancellor on Saturday seeking an official stand against the police complaints filed against the students and the professor who is also the head of department. They said that the issue should not be recorded in the service book of the professor who was arrested and later released on bail. They demanded legal action against those who have committed violence on the university premises and obstructed the academic evaluation.

Meanwhile, ABVP student volunteers took out a protest march from Chatuhshrungi Temple main gate to SPPU main entrance gate on Sunday.