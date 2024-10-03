Safety issue takes centre stage as demand for helicopters rises amid poll season

As the demand for chartered helicopters has gone up in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections, safety concerns have come to the forefront, especially as political leaders scramble to cover multiple constituencies in a short period. The latest helicopter crash at Bavdhan on Wednesday, involving a chartered helicopter booked by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has highlighted the risks associated with the mode of transportation during the hectic poll season. The incident marks the second helicopter crash in Pune district within 40 days. (HT PHOTO)

The helicopter, which crashed at 7:40am, was booked for election-related travel, with NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare scheduled to use it for a flight from Mumbai to Raigad. Tatkare had already travelled in the same helicopter a day prior, from Mumbai to Beed.

The incident marks the second helicopter crash in Pune district within 40 days; a private helicopter crashed in Mulshi tehsil on August 24, injuring four passengers while flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Shashikant Mahavarkar, joint commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The chopper took off when there was fog in the area. A detailed investigation will ascertain the exact cause of the crash.”

Earlier in July this year, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with industry minister Uday Samant, had a close call when their helicopter lost its way due to poor visibility while flying from Nagpur to Gadchiroli.

The pilot managed to course-correct and land the helicopter safely, but the incident caused alarm. Ajit Pawar, recounting the event, said, “Fadnavis was quite calm, chatting with me. I was getting restless. He reassured me, saying that he had survived six accidents before and that I would be safe as well.”

In May, during preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare’s helicopter crashed in Mahad, Raigad, after tilting during landing, leaving the pilots injured.

Operators providing these services have expressed concerns about the pressures they face. “Inquiries for helicopters have already surged ahead of the November elections. Normally, demand comes from senior leaders, but during elections, even star campaigners from junior levels require helicopters,” said an operator in Pune who requested anonymity.

Retired Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale emphasised the importance of safety in such a volatile flying environment. “This period is notorious for bad weather, and in the latest incident, three people lost their lives. Flying in hilly areas with high-tension cables is particularly dangerous. Operators must ensure that helicopters are fully airworthy, and pilots must not fly under pressure,” he said.

Nitin Welde, a pilot and expert in the aviation industry, noted, “We cannot blame anyone until the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducts a detailed inquiry. Flying helicopters is challenging, especially in changing weather conditions. Whether it’s a political leader or another passenger, the challenges remain the same.”

Welde had previously flown Sushma Andhare in May and escaped with minor injuries when his helicopter tilted during landing. Speaking about the incident, he highlighted the complexity of managing safety in rapidly changing weather conditions.

Shailendra Devkule, marketing manager, Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Private Limited, whose company also provides helicopters during elections, pointed out that while bad weather is often blamed, proper aircraft maintenance is equally important.

“We won’t be able to provide service during this election due to scheduled maintenance. But a twin-engine helicopter is much better equipped to handle challenging weather,” he said.

Political leaders typically hold rallies in the evening, and pilots face the challenge of ensuring they reach their destinations before sunset. However, despite the pressure, the final decision to fly rests with the pilot. “Ultimately, pilots have the authority to refuse to fly if the weather conditions are not safe,” said an aviation expert requesting anonymity.

With the rising demand for helicopters, prices have also surged. The hourly charge for twin-engine helicopters ranges from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹7 lakh in Maharashtra. In addition to helicopters, political parties are also booking chartered aircraft for campaign purposes.