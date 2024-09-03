Samarjeetsingh Ghatge join NCP (SP) tomorrow

PUNE The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Samarjeetsingh Ghatge will join Nationalist Congress Party (SP) faction on Tuesday in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar (in pic) is on a three-day Kolhapur tour, and he will visit Shahu sugar factory tomorrow where the party melawa is organised. Ghatge is likely to officially join the party in the event (HT PHOTO)

As per party leaders, Pawar is likely to announce him as a candidate for Kagal Assembly constituency against Ajit Pawar’s close aide minister Hasan Mushrif.

Ghatge, who recently announced resignation from BJP, belongs to the royal family and runs the Shahu sugar factory at Kagal and his father Vikramsingh Ghatge was a former MLA.