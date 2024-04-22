 Sangli to witness triangular fight as Vishal Patil refuses to withdraw nomination - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Sangli to witness triangular fight as Vishal Patil refuses to withdraw nomination

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 23, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Congress rebel Vishal Patil to contest Lok Sabha polls independently from Sangli, posing a challenge to MVA candidate. Patil received 'Envelope' as his symbol.

Despite efforts by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders to persuade Congress rebel Vishal Patil, he remained firm on his decision to contest the Lok Sabh polls as an independent candidate from Sangli.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Patil announced that he has received ‘Envelope’ as a symbol on which he will fight Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE)
Patil may pose a significant challenge for the official MVA candidate Chandrahar Patil.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Patil announced that he has received ‘Envelope’ as a symbol on which he will fight Lok Sabha polls.

He claimed he has not rebelled against Congress and so does not invite anti-disciplinary action.

“No one from the party asked me not to fight elections. I have not done anything against the party..., and therefore I don’t think the party will take action against me,” he said.

According to Patil, seat sharing formula cannot be decided sitting in Mumbai and Delhi, “Only the people of Sangli can decide the candidate,” he said, adding, he is not fighting to become MP but to save Congress in Sangli district.

Sangli has been a stronghold of Congress as the party managed to win every election from 1957 till 2014 when Modi wave defeated its candidate.

In 2019 too, the party could not win the seat due to a multi-cornered contest.

Sangli to witness triangular fight as Vishal Patil refuses to withdraw nomination
