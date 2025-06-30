Sassoon Hospital urges NIV to return land amid healthcare expansion plans

The BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) have formally urged authorities not to renew the lease on a prime land parcel currently occupied by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. SGH has requested that the land, measuring approximately 8,311 square meters, be returned to the hospital once the current lease expires in June 2026, according to hospital officials. SGH has requested that the land, measuring approximately 8,311 square meters, be returned to the hospital once the current lease expires in June 2026, according to hospital officials. (HT)

This issue was discussed during a review meeting with the Minister of State (MoS) for medical education, Madhuri Misal, on Friday. SGH officials have sent several letters to the State medical education department and the Pune district administration, requesting that the land be returned in accordance with the Bombay Government Premises (Eviction) Act, 1955, and its revised regulations from 2007.

According to SGH officials, the NIV initially leased the land from SGH for 99 years. However, the lease expired in 2001, yet NIV continues to occupy the premises. Although NIV has its own campus in Pashan, the property on Ambedkar Road, which is owned by SGH, remains occupied. SGH officials emphasised this point in a letter to the Pune District Administration, a copy of which has been obtained by Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, since the original 99-year lease is set to expire in June 2026, SGH has requested that the land not be re-leased for another term.

Following the meeting, Misal confirmed the discussion, stating, “During Friday’s review meeting, SGH and BJMC officials raised the issue of land currently occupied by NIV. I have asked them to submit a detailed proposal for consideration. Once we receive the proposal, we will take an appropriate decision.”

SGH officials highlighted a severe space crunch, which has been hindering their ability to meet the rising demand for healthcare services. The hospital has outlined plans to utilise the land for key infrastructure developments, including a physiotherapy college, a dental college, a super-speciality hospital, hostels for postgraduate students and a Dharmashala (rest house) for the families of patients.

Dr Ekanth Pawar, dean of BJMC, emphasised the strategic importance of the land’s location. “The site is ideal for a super-speciality hospital, and we have already submitted a proposal to the government. This facility will help us cater for the large number of patients who currently rely on private hospitals for specialised care. Additionally, we are seeking approval for a dental college and a physiotherapy college,” he said.

Dr Pawar also noted, “We were informed about the lease’s expiration through a letter from the district administration. Given the significant growth in patient numbers and SGH being the only tertiary care government hospital in the region, there is an urgent need for more space to expand.”

SGH is one of the largest government hospitals in the region, treating thousands of patients daily, many from rural and economically disadvantaged areas. The hospital serves patients from Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Ahilya Nagar. The administration has warned that without additional space, SGH’s ability to efficiently serve the public could be severely impacted.

Despite repeated attempts to contact them, officials from NIV were unavailable for comment.