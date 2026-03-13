Pune: The complainant in the defamation case against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi admitted during cross-examination on Thursday that no forensic report or documentary evidence had been submitted to authenticate the CD containing the alleged speech forming the basis of the complaint related to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar’s kin admits no forensic proof for CD of Rahul Gandhi speech; cross-examination adjourned to March 17

The deposition came during the continued cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar before the special MP/MLA court in Pune. The court later adjourned further cross-examination to March 17 as the questioning remained incomplete.

During the proceedings, Satyaki acknowledged that only a single CD containing the alleged speech was submitted as Exhibit 3 and that no forensic analysis had been carried out to establish its authenticity. He also told the court that no documentary proof had been filed to verify the computer system used to prepare the CD.

He admitted that no transcript of the video was filed along with the CD, despite the complaint stating that a copy of the video along with a transcript had been annexed. The complainant also conceded that there was no documentary evidence to prove that the CD contained defamatory content.

Responding to questions about the source of the video, Satyaki said the speech had originally been broadcast through Rahul Gandhi’s channel and that the entire speech was copied onto the CD, with the link mentioned in the complaint. He also admitted that the mobile phone through which the video was viewed was not submitted before the court as evidence.

During questioning, the complainant also deposed about the sequence of events surrounding the filing of the complaint and a subsequent transfer petition in 2023.

He told the court that the original complaint had been filed on August 2, 2023 before court number 4, which had raised queries regarding the pleadings and kept the matter for verification or dismissal on August 7. He said a transfer petition was later filed before the principal district judge alleging that the court did not understand the law and was under pressure, but the plea was eventually withdrawn as the hearing was getting delayed.

The cross-examination was conducted by advocate Milind D Pawar, appearing for Rahul Gandhi. The court will continue the cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar on March 17.