SCERT plans to develop foreign language training for school teachers

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) plans to develop a separate training programme for teachers who can learn foreign languages with the help of institute like Goethe and other language experts. The move is aimed at preparing teachers to offer teaching of foreign languages under New Education Policy (NEP).

“The new education policy encourages learning of different foreign languages but the major challenge is preparing the teachers who can teach the languages to students. To address this problem, the SCERT is aiming to develop a separate training programme for teachers where they can learn foreign languages with the help of institute like Goethe and other language experts,” said Vikas Garad, deputy director, SCERT.

He was speaking on Sunday after the launch of ‘Kinderuni Marathi’, a Marathi digital university by the Goethe Institut Max Muller Bhavan, Pune to introduce children to science and instil interest for Science in them through Marathi language as well as facilitate learning of German language in a playful way. The university aims to give the children lessons in various topics like humankind, nature and technology in an easy manner and it will be available for free of cost for all children in the age group of 8-12 at home or in school.

Ten Marathi schools from Pune including two rural schools, one from Bhor Tehsil and the other from Gorhe Budruk village participated in the programme.

Vaishali Dabke, project coordinator said, “We are implementing this project to create interest in science among children. Various sub-topics are covered under the main topics and children will be able to learn the lessons available on this platform themselves or under the guidance of their parents at home or in school with their teachers. The special feature is that the children will also learn some German words and their pronunciation through this medium, which have been included in the lessons. This will encourage children to learn German. The children will get a badge after successful completion of their homework.”