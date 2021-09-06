SCERT to develop state curriculum framework under NEP

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will chalk out four types of state curriculum framework under the National Education Policy (NEP). Officials said the framework will include school education, early childhood and care, teacher education and adult education.

MD Singh, director, SCERT, said that educationists, principals and senior teachers can participate in the making of position papers by filling a form and the last date to do so is September 17. Under the state curriculum framework, 25 position papers will be drafted which will in turn provide valuable inputs for the National Curriculum Framework.

“Teachers can apply on the link https://scertmaha.ac.in/scf/ for filling the form. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which was approved on July 29, 2020, outlines the vision of India’s new education system. The policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India. We will be developing four types of state curriculum framework under the 25 position papers as directed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT),” said Singh.

Officials said the position papers will be based on topics related to philosophy of education, pre-school education, curriculum and pedagogy.

“The topics on which the position papers will be drafted will include Education in Social Sciences, Vocational, Arts, Science, Mathematics, Language, Environmental Education, Health and well-being and reform in examinations. There are other themes like Knowledge of India, Value Education, Inclusive Education, Gender Education and Educational Technology,” said officials.

The 25 position papers will also include alternative ways for schooling, emerging role of community in education, adult education which are other key areas of NEP.