School books to carry info about 28 schemes via QR code

Balbharati textbooks printed by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, under the school education department, will carry information about as many as 28 "Yojana" schemes implemented through the Directorate of Yojana (Schemes). For this, the state planning directorate has prepared a special QR code that will be printed in textbooks and Kishore magazine, according to the statement released by the Maharashtra state education department. The state planning directorate has prepared a special QR code that will be printed in textbooks and Kishore magazine.

The decision was taken at a review meeting between state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare and education department officials held recently.

Assistant planning officer Viraj Kharate said that the first and the last page of the notebook should carry information about various schemes of the directorate of planning along with QR code for student to get information about scholarship schemes.

Mandhare okayed the proposal and suggested a QR code for Balbharati to implement it. Instead of creating multiple QR codes for various schemes, Balbharati had given instruction to create a single QR code.

“Accordingly, a single QR code has been prepared for 28 schemes and given to Balbharati. Through a single QR code, students will get information about various schemes of the Directorate of Planning,” said Mahesh Palkar, director, state directorate of planning department.