School bus driver held in Pune under POCSO Act

A 15-year girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Kondhwa, police officials said. Following the registration of First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent probe, the driver was arrested by the police on Monday.

On July 16, the girl came home late and her mother inquired with her. She told her what had happened. The victim is a Class 10 student of a nearby school, officials said.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (zone V) Namrata Patil, the girl was in a relationship with the accused for over six months.

“The matter came to the notice of mother and later a complaint was lodged in this regard. We have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the accused has been arrested,” said Patil.

The victim lodged a case against the accused at Kondhwa police station following which he was arrested.

Kondhwa police station said that the victim knew the accused.

According to police inspector Sardar Patil, in charge of Kondhwa police station, the bus used to take her every day to school and drop her back at her residence.

“The girl’s mother got suspicious of her behaviour and took her into confidence. She revealed what had happened to her after which the case was lodged. We have arrested the accused who is currently in police custody,” said Patil.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376 (rape) besides POCSO Act.