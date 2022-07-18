School bus driver held in Pune under POCSO Act
A 15-year girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Kondhwa, police officials said. Following the registration of First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent probe, the driver was arrested by the police on Monday.
On July 16, the girl came home late and her mother inquired with her. She told her what had happened. The victim is a Class 10 student of a nearby school, officials said.
According to the deputy commissioner of police (zone V) Namrata Patil, the girl was in a relationship with the accused for over six months.
“The matter came to the notice of mother and later a complaint was lodged in this regard. We have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the accused has been arrested,” said Patil.
The victim lodged a case against the accused at Kondhwa police station following which he was arrested.
Kondhwa police station said that the victim knew the accused.
According to police inspector Sardar Patil, in charge of Kondhwa police station, the bus used to take her every day to school and drop her back at her residence.
“The girl’s mother got suspicious of her behaviour and took her into confidence. She revealed what had happened to her after which the case was lodged. We have arrested the accused who is currently in police custody,” said Patil.
The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376 (rape) besides POCSO Act.
When will fire safety regulations be implemented, HC asks state
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to report the progress of implementing draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters within a week. The PIL also sought directions for the issuance of the final notification on Special Regulations for Buildings Vulnerable to Man-made Disasters in the DCPR-2034. Though the state sought four weeks' time, the HC declined it and posted the hearing after a week.
Andheri woman kills husband, flees after dumping his body under bed
Mumbai: The police have launched a search operation to hunt down a woman who allegedly killed hRubina'shusband and dumped hNaseem Khan, (23), a tailor by profession, whose body was found in a partially decomposed state'sbody under the bed at their rented house in Sakinaka, Andheri East. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy said, on Monday afternoon, residents of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, Sarwar Chawl informed them about a foul smell emitting from a one-plus-one structure, where the couple had been staying since July 12 on rent.
Anil Deshmukh corruption probe: CBI examines two ex-Mumbai police commissioners
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday examined former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with its corruption case probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people familiar with the development said. The federal anti-corruption agency had, on June 2 this year, filed a charge sheet against Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.
'Absolutely helpless...': Bengaluru commuters on auto rickshaw woes
Potholes, flooded roads and erratic traffic have become part and parcel in the life of Bengaluru commuters. From cancelling rides to demanding extra fare during peak hours, the complaints are numerous. App-based ride hailing services like Ola and Uber do have auto rickshaws as an option, but they are unreliable, say commuters. A student who lives in Indiranagar, Shruti Yadav, agrees. "The auto drivers in the city stopped using their fare meter longtime ago."
Waterlogging leaves cotton, horticulture farmers worried in Muktsar, Fazilka
Widespread damage to cotton and seasonal vegetable crops in Fazilka and Muktsar districts is feared after last week's rain that left fields waterlogged. Also read: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election Rainwater also entered inhabited areas in low-lying localities but no major damage was reported. The district administration said pump sets were installed on Sunday and residential pockets were cleared of water by Monday morning.
