Schoolboy murdered, police book two minors

Shrinivas Deshpande
Mar 21, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The victim identified as Prakash Rajput was brutally murdered by his school friends. His mother, Anita Harisingh Rajput (35), lodged a formal complaint at the Haveli police station in this regard

In a horrible incident, a 14-year-old schoolboy was allegedly killed in an attack by using a koyta on Monday night. After a primary investigation, Haveli police booked two minors in this incident on Tuesday.

According to police, the fatal attack occurred on Monday afternoon as Prakash, a Class 9 student, returned home, had lunch, and retired for a nap. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, the fatal attack occurred on Monday afternoon as Prakash, a Class 9 student, returned home, had lunch, and retired for a nap.

The victim identified as Prakash Rajput was brutally murdered by his school friends. His mother, Anita Harisingh Rajput (35), lodged a formal complaint at the Haveli police station in this regard.

According to police, the fatal attack occurred on Monday afternoon as Prakash, a Class 9 student, returned home, had lunch, and retired for a nap. While he was asleep, he was ambushed by two assailants using koyta, resulting in severe injuries. Prakash was later taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the act was done by two minor schoolboys residing adjacent to Rajput’s house, also his classmates. During the investigation, it was revealed that Rajput had told his female schoolmate to try to avoid the accused duo, who later attacked Rajput to avenge his actions.

