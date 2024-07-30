 Seats filled for SPPU BSc blockchain tech course - Hindustan Times
Seats filled for SPPU BSc blockchain tech course

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 30, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Pune: The BSc (Bachelor of Science) in blockchain technology course, launched by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from this academic year, received good response and all seats have been filled.

Aditya Abhyankar, head, SPPU technology department, said, “Blockchain technology is the need of the hour in the data age.”

Farooq Chisti, representative of blockchain platform Zo, introduced the students to Web 3 platform and digital currency.

News / Cities / Pune / Seats filled for SPPU BSc blockchain tech course
