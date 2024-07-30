Seats filled for SPPU BSc blockchain tech course

Pune: The BSc (Bachelor of Science) in blockchain technology course, launched by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from this academic year, received good response and all seats have been filled. BSc in blockchain technology course, launched by SPPU from this academic year, received good response and all seats have been filled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Aditya Abhyankar, head, SPPU technology department, said, “Blockchain technology is the need of the hour in the data age.”

Farooq Chisti, representative of blockchain platform Zo, introduced the students to Web 3 platform and digital currency.