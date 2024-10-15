Second arrest in Pune’s Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case

A crime branch unit of the Pune city police made the second arrest in Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case. The 27-year-old accused was arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh Monday morning, said police officials, adding that the identity will not be revealed as part of probe. Search for the third accused is on. As per the police, the girl had gone to the ghat with her friend, when she was allegedly raped by three unknown accused at around 11 pm. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the police, the second accused was last located at Uttar Pradesh.

Police will get a transit remand of the accused from local court and bring the accused to Pune.

On Friday morning, a team of Pune police arrested Chandrakumar Raviprasad Kanojia, 20, from Dindori in Uttar Pradesh. He was produced in the court on Saturday and granted police custody till October 15. Police said the detained accused was involved in molestation, robbery and theft cases reported in the rural parts of the district.

Kanojia confessed that they were involved in the gang rape case. After the crime, all three were on the run, but considering his parents, Kanojia returned to Pune and landed in the police net.

Meanwhile, Pune police had released sketches of two suspects in connection with the alleged gang rape of the 21-year-old girl, an event management student, at the Bopdev Ghat area on October 3.

In a release, the police have appealed to the public to inform them on the following numbers: 8691999689 (Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station), 8275200947/9307545045 (Yuvraj Hande, Police Inspector, Crime Branch Unit 5), and 02026122880 (Control Room, Pune City Police).

As per the police, the girl had gone to the ghat with her friend, when she was allegedly raped by three unknown accused at around 11 pm.

However, the incident was reported to police at around 5 am on Friday. The police formed 10 teams of the Crime Branch and Detective Branch for the search and arrest of the accused.

A case was registered at Kondhwa police station under Sections 70(1), 126(2), 115(2), 309(6), 352, 351 (2), (3), of the BNS and Sections 4, 25 of the Arms act and Sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police act against three unidentified individuals.