Security concerns raised over CCTV facility on SPPU campus

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 21, 2025 06:36 AM IST

According to the varsity officials, ₹2 crore has been spent to cover the campus under CCTV surveillance

The abduction of a girl in a four-wheeler near the square of the girls’ hostel at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at around 8.30pm on Friday has raised questions about the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the campus as the facility could not capture the number plate of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, senate member BB Sangade had recently advised the administration to repair non-functional CCTVs at the campus on priority. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Meanwhile, senate member BB Sangade had recently advised the administration to repair non-functional CCTVs at the campus on priority. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the varsity officials, 2 crore has been spent to cover the campus under CCTV surveillance.

Meanwhile, after the kidnapping incident, university students and security guards nabbed the accomplices of the accused from the campus and handed them over to the Chatuhshrungi police.

“No CCTV cameras in front of the girls’ hostel exposes the non-effectiveness of the facility,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Student Helping Hand organisation.

Meanwhile, senate member BB Sangade had recently advised the administration to repair non-functional CCTVs at the campus on priority.

Jyoti Bhakare, SPPU acting registrar, said, “The number of CCTV cameras and security guards at the campus will be increased.”

