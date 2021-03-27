Self-proclaimed godman booked under anti-superstition law

The self-proclaimed godman from Indapur booked under the anti-superstition law of Maharashtra for cheating a farmer of ₹12 lakh was arrested by the Pune rural police in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The man was identified as Uttam Lakshman Bhagwat, a resident of Gholapwadi in Walchandnagar area near Indapur was found at his daughter’s house in Phaltan, according to the police. He was produced in a court in Indapur and remanded to police custody until March 30 by the court, according to the police.

“We arrested him from his daughter’s house in Phaltan rural. He had fled to her house after learning about the case against him. He was probably trying to get anticipatory bail, but we got to him before that. From what people tell us, there are already multiple complaints against him. We will take him in police custody and then get the information from him,” said police inspector Dilip Pawar of Walchandnagar police station.

The police had formed three teams based on multiple inputs. One of the teams led by a PSI was sent to Phaltan based on a tip by a villager.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Walchandnagar police station.

Police sub inspector Nitin Shivaji Lakde of Walchandnagar police station is investigating the case.

The man is suspected to have duped multiple people of multiple lakhs by claiming that he had magical powers. producing milk because he was cursed and that he will help him find who put the curse on him for a fee.

The godman then allegedly told the complainant that someone in his family would come into physical harm if he discussed the solution, he had provided with anyone.