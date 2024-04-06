 Sena UBT firm on contesting Sangli seat - Hindustan Times
Sena UBT firm on contesting Sangli seat

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 06, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that the party is contesting Sangli Lok Sabha seat

PUNE Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that the party is contesting Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, Raut hinted at extending an offer of a Rajya Sabha nomination to Vishal Patil, signalling strategic moves within the political landscape.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that the party is contesting Sangli Lok Sabha seat. (PTI FILE)

On Friday, Raut landed in Sangli for his three-daytour in order to boost party workers amid seat sharing differences between Congress and UBT.

“We are firm to contest Sangli seat as far as Vishal Patil is concerned, we asusre to send Patil in Parliament,’’ said Raut.

Elaborating about their claim on Sangli seat Raut said, “Some people could be furious about our claim on Sangli seat, but they should note that Amravati and Kolhapur were our seats which were not given to us, but we explained to our workers and they had started working for MVA’s candidate.”

However, all Congress leaders in Sangli district neither met nor attended any meeting organised by Raut citing, Congress high command has not taken any decision related to Sangli.

In fact Congress MLA and prominent leader from Sangli district Vishwajeet Kadam along with Vishal Patil were in Delhi on Friday.

Kadam said, “We are here to convey feelings of our party workers to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal.’’

When asked about Raut’s formula to send Patil in Parliament during his Sangli visit Kadam said, “If UBT leaders have any formula then we will seek advice from our senior party leaders.’’

This is the second time in fortnight, Kadam visited Delhi and conveyed his firm stand on Sangli seat. State Congress leaders alleged that, without taking them into confidence, UBT had announced candidature of wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli seat.

Recently, Kadam decided to keep himself away from the party’s campaign committee meetings, citing dissatisfaction with the recent actions of coalition partner Shiv Sena in Sangli.

Kadam’s move underscores growing tensions within the alliance ahead of the upcoming elections.

