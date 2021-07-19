Home / Cities / Pune News / Sena, NCP in verbal clash: Shiv Sena will continue to decide Maha CM for 25 yrs
pune news

Sena, NCP in verbal clash: Shiv Sena will continue to decide Maha CM for 25 yrs

Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, hit back at NCP for saying that Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of Maharashtra with the blessings of Sharad Pawar
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, hit back at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for saying that Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of Maharashtra with the blessings of Sharad Pawar.

A day after local MP and NCP leader Amol Kolhe spoke about Thackeray’s elevation to the post of chief minister, Patil said on Sunday that the party decided who should be the state chief minister and will continue to do so for the next 25 years.

Kolhe clarified that while he respected the CM, all he meant was that Pawar was instrumental in stitching together the alliance among NCP, Sena and Congress. The three parties share power in state under Maha Vikas Aghadi banner.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patil was defeated by Kolhe in a fiercely fought battle. Since then the leaders from Sena and NCP at Shirur have often engaged in a war of words.

