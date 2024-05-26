Senior journalist Sudheer Gaikwad passes away

Pune: Senior journalist Sudheer Gaikwad passed away in the city Saturday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 75. Senior journalist Sudheer Gaikwad passed away Saturday morning following a prolonged illness. (HT)

Gaikwad served as a sub-editor with prominent city newspapers. He also worked for an auto-magazine. A talented guitarist and singer, he played for many city-based music groups and wrote vividly about films.

His funeral took place at the Indian Christian cemetery in Hadapsar Saturday evening.