Sunday, May 26, 2024
Senior journalist Sudheer Gaikwad passes away

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Pune: Senior journalist Sudheer Gaikwad passed away in the city Saturday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Gaikwad served as a sub-editor with prominent city newspapers. He also worked for an auto-magazine. A talented guitarist and singer, he played for many city-based music groups and wrote vividly about films.

His funeral took place at the Indian Christian cemetery in Hadapsar Saturday evening.

Sunday, May 26, 2024
