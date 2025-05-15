Service roads along NH48 in Pimpri-Chinchwad to be upgraded

Construction work on the service road along National Highway 48, which runs through the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, will commence next month. The service road will be upgraded and widened through a collaborative effort between the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said officials. The vital service road stretch of over 20 kilometres in the Pimpri-Chinchwad limits will be developed and widened. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The vital service road stretch of over 20 kilometres in the Pimpri-Chinchwad limits will be developed and widened. The work will commence in June, and the work order for the same has been allotted by the NHAI officials, they said.

A review meeting was held on Tuesday to accelerate the project was held by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, with senior officials from both agencies in attendance.

Currently, the service roads alongside NH-48 are 12 metres wide. As per the approved plan, they will be widened to 24 metres to decongest the highway and improve overall traffic movement in the city. The detailed project plan has been prepared by NHAI, which will also carry out the construction work.

Singh directed officials to ensure the timely removal of all encroachments, including hoardings and unauthorised stalls, which may obstruct the roadwork.

He also emphasised the need for future-ready underground utility planning, such as sewerage, water pipelines, drainage, and electricity lines, so that the upgraded road infrastructure is sustainable.

“The work must be executed in a time-bound manner with full coordination between all relevant departments—encroachment, drainage, water supply, licensing, electricity, and regional offices,” Singh instructed.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Once the service roads are widened, traffic congestion on the highway is expected to reduce significantly. These service lanes will help ease pressure on the main carriageway and improve the overall traffic management in the city.”