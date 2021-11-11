Home / Cities / Pune News / Seven out on bail in murder case found with weapons in Pune
Seven out on bail in murder case found with weapons in Pune

They were arrested by a team of Unit 6 of the Pune police crime branch after officials received information that they were carrying weapons to their court hearing. As the men left in a four-wheeler, the police intercepted their vehicle and found a pistol one live cartridge, two sickles, and two sticks
Seven men out on bail in a case of murder by shooting was found in possession of illegal weapons in Pune on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Seven men out on bail in a case of murder by shooting was found in possession of illegal weapons in Pune on Wednesday.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Seven men out on bail in a case of murder by shooting was found in possession of illegal weapons in Pune on Wednesday.

The men have been identified as Prathamesh alias Sunny Kumar Shinde (21), Ganesh Dinkar Date (30), Hrutik Kalyram Shivle (19), Rohit Datta Manjul (19), Akash Raju Dandgule (20), Aditya Rajaram Dafal (21), and Manoj Lakshman Salve (31).

“These criminals were attempting to commit serious body offences in the recent past as per the anonymous information received by the unit,” read a statement by the crime branch.

They were arrested by a team of Unit 6 of the Pune police crime branch after officials received information that they were carrying weapons to their court hearing. As the men left in a four-wheeler, the police intercepted their vehicle and found a pistol one live cartridge, two sickles, and two sticks. They were arrested for possessing them and a case was registered at Shivajinagar police station.

In February, they had shot dead another man on record identified as Sachin Shinde. Using the weapons found in their possession, they were allegedly terrorising the witnesses in that murder case, according to information gathered by crime branch officials Hrushikesh Takavane and Hrushikesh Vyavhare.

Thursday, November 11, 2021
