Shahu Maharaj announces support to Latkar

Pune: A day after Congress nominee Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati withdrew the papers at the last minute from the Kolhapur North assembly seat, the Kolhapur Congress unit has decided to back independent contestant Rajesh Latkar. Now, the main contest is between Latkar and Shiv Sena nominee Rajesh Kshirsagar. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing reporters in the presence of Congress leader Satej Patil, Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj, said, “It is a unanimous decision of the party to back Latkar.”

Madhurima Raje Malojiraje Bhosale, the daughter-in-law of Shahu Maharaj, on Monday opted out of the race after the Congress announced her candidature in an eleventh-hour development in place of Latkar.

Now, the main contest is between Latkar and Shiv Sena nominee Rajesh Kshirsagar.

Madhurimaraje, the wife of former MLA Malojiraje Chhatrapati, is a member of the Kolhapur royal family. The decision to withdraw, they said, was consistent with a family policy to avoid holding dual political posts.

“We’ve always believed that no single family should hold multiple political offices simultaneously. Hence, she refrained from standing as a candidate,” Shahu Maharaj said. He said that although the Congress announced Latkar’s candidacy in place of Madhurimaraje, the latter did not withdraw, prompting the family to back him as a gesture of support for grassroots party workers.

Shahu expressed confidence that the Congress team would rally behind Latkar and assured support to senior Congress leader Satej Patil, who had initially reacted strongly to the family’s decision. “This isn’t right, Maharaj… I don’t agree with it. You should’ve decided much earlier,” Patil had said in a tense statement. “If you weren’t committed, why file the nomination? I would have shown what I’m capable of,” he added, expressing frustration at the last-minute withdrawal.

By Tuesday, however, Patil struck a reconciliatory tone, emphasising respect for the royal family and indicating the matter was settled. “My respect for the throne and the Chhatrapatis is unwavering and will continue. I won’t comment further to avoid misunderstandings,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) seized the moment to criticise the Congress. “Sena has historically won this seat seven times,” noted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Former MP Vinayak Raut added, “Bunty Patil’s response speaks volumes.” Thackeray, in Kolhapur for a campaign event, shared the stage with Shahu Chhatrapati and Patil, publicly praising the young Congress leader’s commitment to the party.