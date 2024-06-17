Sharad Pawar requests CM to call meeting to solve problems of drought-prone areas

Senior leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday wrote to chief minister Eknath Shinde and requested the latter to call a meeting with both deputy chief ministers, the water supply minister and concerned officers present to urgently find a solution to the water crisis in drought-prone Purandar, Baramati, Indapur and Daund taluka. While campaigning before the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, Pawar had promised the residents of these areas that he would look into the acute water shortage faced by them. Recalling his interaction with the residents of the drought-prone areas, Pawar said, “Local- and state-level issues have been assigned to other leaders but when I visited these drought-prone areas, the villagers raised these issues which shows that the problems have not been resolved. I will personally look into this.” (HT FILE)

In his letter to the CM, Pawar said, “I toured the drought-prone areas of Baramati LS constituency between June 12 and 13. I visited the drought-prone areas of Purandar, Daund, Indapur and Baramati talukas. Although some schemes are operational, there are errors and practical problems. The villagers put up their problems before me and offered some solutions as well.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I am submitting the village-wise problems and solutions to them after discussing with the local citizens. There is a need to sort out the supply of water not only for agricultural purposes but also for drinking purposes. These are drought-prone areas and there is a need to sort out the problems permanently. It will be better to call a meeting at Mumbai and ask both deputy chief ministers, the water supply minister and other concerned officers to remain present at the meeting. Even elected representatives should be invited to discuss and sort out the issue.”

Recalling his interaction with the residents of the drought-prone areas, Pawar said, “Local- and state-level issues have been assigned to other leaders but when I visited these drought-prone areas, the villagers raised these issues which shows that the problems have not been resolved. I will personally look into this.”