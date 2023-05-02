Baramati rallies behind ‘saheb’, wants its most famous son to continue heading NCP

In Baramati town of Pune district, the home turf of NCP president Sharad Pawar and a place synonymous with his politically powerful family, the news of his resignation as party president on Tuesday came as a bolt from the blue. On Tuesday afternoon as Pawar announced about his plans, many elders and youngsters gathered at various chowks in Baramati, shouting slogans in favour of Pawar (HT FILE PHOTO)

It was in 1967, when Pawar at a young age of 27 first contested elections from Baramati and became a member of Maharashtra legislative assembly. On Tuesday afternoon as Pawar announced about his plans, many elders and youngsters gathered at various chowks in Baramati, shouting slogans in favour of Pawar.

While many said they want Pawar to continue as the NCP chief, there were voices from youngsters about time for passing on the battle to the next generation. “We want Sharad Pawar saheb to lead the party and play crucial role in politics ahead of 2024 national elections,” said Sopan Deshmukh (67), a farmer.

Another citizen, a trader, said Pawar’s contribution in the development of Maharashtra and Baramati has been immense and they want the leader to lead the party in these times. “Pawar is like our family member and has developed Baramati. Even as he is old and suffering from health issues, his energy is endless,” said trader Vikas Rathi.

A young farmer from the town, however said that under Pawar’s leadership, many leaders have developed capabilities to lead the party and its time person like Ajit Pawar take the reins of the party. “Sharad Pawar is the most respected leader for us and will continue to be so. However, Ajit dada has also shown his leadership qualities and has potential to take party to newer heights,” said Amit Choudhari.