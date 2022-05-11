Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at the airport crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022.

Shirdi international airport, which had suspended all flights since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed operations in October last year.

“It is a proud moment as Shirdi airport crosses the mark of 11.58 lakh passengers in April. I would also like to thank the officials from Shirdi airport as goods worth 1.70 lakh kg, including vegetables and fruit, were exported by cargo shipping to Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi till March 2021,” said Thackeray.

“Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) should focus on it,” said Thackeray.

Recently, MADC received the prestigious award of ‘Best state with a dedicated outlook for aviation sector’ primarily for Shirdi and Nagpur airports at Wings India 2022 events and awards in Hyderabad.

Shirdi airport has got a flight for Ahmedabad thrice in a week, and now flyers are demanding to start Mumbai –Shirdi flight. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tirupati.