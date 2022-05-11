Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at the airport crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022.
Shirdi international airport, which had suspended all flights since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed operations in October last year.
“It is a proud moment as Shirdi airport crosses the mark of 11.58 lakh passengers in April. I would also like to thank the officials from Shirdi airport as goods worth 1.70 lakh kg, including vegetables and fruit, were exported by cargo shipping to Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi till March 2021,” said Thackeray.
“Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
Recently, MADC received the prestigious award of ‘Best state with a dedicated outlook for aviation sector’ primarily for Shirdi and Nagpur airports at Wings India 2022 events and awards in Hyderabad.
Shirdi airport has got a flight for Ahmedabad thrice in a week, and now flyers are demanding to start Mumbai –Shirdi flight. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tirupati.
LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022. UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday.
After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast issued on Wednesday. However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.
Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea: Hearing concludes, court’s decision likely today
VARANASI Hearing on the petition seeking removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajai Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, concluded in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday. The court heard the case on Saturday and listed it for hearing on May 9.
Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission and Clinton Health Access Initiative. In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts.
Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public. Raut said an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations.
