Shirdi Gram Sabha to direct detailed census of residents following double murder

After a recent double murder that left the temple town shaken, the Gram Sabha of Shirdi has decided to appoint a private agency to conduct a detailed census of residents to identify ‘outsiders’ and take action against them. The diktat does not apply to devotees or those who are staying with legal documents. However, beggers and those who are unable to prove their identity are likely to face the scrutiny. The diktat does not apply to devotees or those who are staying with legal documents. However, beggers and those who are unable to prove their identity are likely to face the scrutiny. (HT PHOTO)

The decision is among a series of measures taken to enhance security in the town that has seen a steady rise in crime in recent years. According to police data, Shirdi recorded 224 criminal cases in 2021 which nearly tripled to 568 cases in 2023. In 2022, as many as 339 cases were registered and in 2024, at least 430 cases were registered. While law enforcement has been able to solve a significant number of these cases, the growing trend remains a cause for concern.

A meeting was held on Tuesday with stakeholders from Shirdi to discuss the measures to enhance security for both devotees and residents. Given the workload of the local civic body, it was decided to outsource the task of conducting a census to a private firm. As part of this initiative, 100 personnel will carry out door-to-door verification of residents, and those identified as ‘outsiders’ will have their names removed from the voters’ list.

Shirdi Municipal Council corporator Datta Kote claimed that the town’s free meals’ system has attracted unemployed individuals and those with criminal tendencies, leading to a rise in crime. Kote informed that to enhance safety, the Gram Sabha passed a seven-point ‘Code of Ethics’ under which a private agency will be appointed to verify the residents’ documents including Aadhar cards, PAN cards and other valid identification. If outsiders are found, they will be scrutinised and in case of a criminal background, they will be deported back to their native place.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former member of Parliament (MP) Sujay Vikhe-Patil revealed that following concerns raised by villagers over the rising crime in Shirdi, the Ahmednagar district superintendent of police ordered the deployment of a special, eight-member police team in Shirdi. This team, working under the crime branch, would monitor repeat offenders and maintain law-and-order in the town. Vikhe-Patil explained that the Shirdi Municipal Council was directed to issue a tender for the appointment of a private agency to conduct the census. The process, to be completed within a month, would involve verifying Aadhar cards, voter IDs and other documents. After scrutiny, the names of outsiders would be removed from the voters’ list. Vikhe-Patil further explained that the recent action against hawkers in Shirdi had revealed that many are not local residents but hail from Jalgaon, Dhule and Malegaon. This reinforced the need for a detailed census, Vikhe-Patil said. He added that the villagers are keen on the initiative and that he fully supports them.

Apart from the decision to direct a census, the Gram Sabha also passed a resolution implementing a slew of other measures for the safety and security of Shirdi. One of them is that all commercial establishments will remain closed between 11 pm and 5 am, and that all establishments must shut down by 11 pm after the 10.30 pm aarti of Sai Baba. No one will be allowed to step out of their homes after 11.30 pm unless they provide valid documentation or a reason for being on the streets at night. Asked about possible criticism of these measures, Vikhe-Patil said that the restrictions are not a form of curfew but an establishment closure order. He asserted that the decision has been taken by the Shirdi Gram Sabha and not by him, and that outsiders have no right to criticise the decisions taken by the villagers. Vikhe-Patil also pointed out the changes in the free meals distribution system, and said that after the introduction of meal passes, nearly 10,000 less persons availed of the scheme. Now, free meal passes are distributed in the darshan queue to ensure that only Sai Baba devotees get the benefit of free meals, he informed. The Prasadalaya is meant for devotees and not to function as a general eatery, he insisted. Vikhe-Patil hinted that further action will be taken on the free distribution of snack packets.

Furthermore, the Gram Sabha also decided to merge all the temple trusts operating on government land into a single entity wherein private trusts of local temples will be dissolved, bringing all temples under a unified administration. Moreover, strict action will be taken against illicit businesses operating in Shirdi; an anti-encroachment drive will be carried out with separate land allocated for the rehabilitation of affected individuals; and a special police squad will be deployed in Shirdi to maintain law-and-order.

The Shirdi Gram Sabha has introduced these measures in the wake of the recent double murder that shook the town, raising alarm among residents, devotees and the authorities. They come following concerns that Shirdi might have become a refuge for criminal elements. However, the response is a mixed bag. While many residents are supporting the move, others are wary of potential discrimination or misuse of the scrutiny process. There are fears that the measures may lead to harassment of outsiders or business owners who do not have a criminal background.

Key measures taken by the Shirdi Gram Sabha

All commercial establishments to remain closed between 11 pm and 5 am.

All shops to shut down by 11 pm after the 10.30 pm Sai Baba aarti.

Residents not allowed to step out after 11.30 pm without a valid reason or proper documentation.

Outsiders to be scrutinised.

All temple trusts operating on government land to be merged into a single entity.

Anti-encroachment drive to be carried out.