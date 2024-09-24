Shiv Sena workers celebrate death of Badlapur accused 

The Shiv Sena workers from Pune burst firecrackers and distributed sweets on Tuesday to mark the death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in an alleged police encounter. Similar celebrations took place in Thane district, where Badlapur is located. The Sena workers also expressed their support for the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, praising the police for their swift action. Rather than criticizing the incident, the Opposition should support the police and help lift their spirits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pramod Bhangire, Pune city chief of the Shiv Sena, stated that the celebrations, which included the distribution of sweets outside the party office, were meant to boost the morale of the Maharashtra police. “We commend the state government and the police for their excellent handling of the situation,” Bhangire said.

He also criticized the Opposition for questioning the encounter, urging them to stand by the police instead of casting doubt. “Rather than criticizing the incident, the Opposition should support the police and help lift their spirits,” he added.

In Thane district, Shiv Sena leaders, led by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, visited ‘Shakti Sthal,’ the memorial of the late Sena leader Anand Dighe, the political mentor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They paid floral tributes and celebrated with firecrackers.