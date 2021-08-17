Home / Cities / Pune News / Shop timings in Pune rural areas extended till 10 pm
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Shop timings in Pune rural areas extended till 10 pm

Pune: After the urban parts, Covid relaxations have been announced in rural areas of Pune district
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST

Pune: After the urban parts, Covid relaxations have been announced in rural areas of Pune district. Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, issued an order on Sunday stating that the relaxations, of shop timings extended till 10 pm, announced by the state government on August 11 would be applicable to rural parts, including gram panchayats and municipal councils.

It is the first set of official relaxations in rural parts from Covid-induced curbs during the second wave. As the positivity rate in rural areas was higher than Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), curbs were not eased in rural areas.

“The relaxation guidelines by the state government are applicable to rural areas from August 16. This order will be in effect until further orders,” stated Deshmukh. Since last few weeks, rural parts recorded a declining trend in positivity rate.

During the week August 9 to August 14, it recorded the lowest positivity rate during the second wave at 3.95%. For the same duration, PMC recorded positivity rate at 2.5% and PCMC recorded 3.5%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.