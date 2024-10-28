Sindhudurg-Mumbai flights grind to a halt, locals disappointed

Flight operations from Sindhudurg to Mumbai operated by Air India Express (formerly Alliance Air) ground to a halt on Saturday, causing disappointment among locals and tourists, especially with Diwali round the corner. This unexpected suspension has frustrated Sindhudurg residents, who are demanding that the service be reinstated. (HT PHOTO)

The flights, initially launched with enthusiasm, have now been discontinued as the airline’s three-year contract has expired, said a company official. This unexpected suspension has frustrated Sindhudurg residents, who are demanding that the service be reinstated.

A senior official from Alliance Air said, “We are currently reviewing the situation and are in discussions with the central aviation ministry about continuing services from Chipi Airport. However, no decision has been reached yet.”

Opened in October 2021, Chipi Airport, near Malvan, brought the scenic Konkan region onto the national aviation map. Chipi Airport was built at considerable expense by both the state and central governments, and aimed to connect Mumbai with the Konkan coastline directly. Despite a promising start, the airline faced criticism for irregular services. Initially, daily flights were scheduled, but services later dropped to three times a week due to logistical issues. The recent termination on October 26 has dashed many a hope of convenient air travel.

“There were issues with flight operations from Sindhudurg Airport—often delays or cancellations. Still, it was a valuable option for thousands in Konkan who could afford flights to Mumbai. Now, this abrupt shutdown is unfair to the people,” said Keshav Aslekar, a businessman from Malvan.

Nitin Walke, a frequent passenger and former president of the Sindhudurg Vyapari Mahasangh, added, “Chipi Airport serves a high demand for travel to Mumbai and other cities. Continued operations are essential to bolster tourism, business, and local activities. If this airline ceases service, the state or central government should consider bringing in another carrier.”

Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP from Konkan, has since written to union aviation minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, urging the continuation of the service. “Sindhudurg is a renowned tourist destination, drawing visitors nationwide and from abroad. The RCS (UDAN) scheme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide affordable travel options. Thanks to persistent efforts, both Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri Airports were included under RCS, benefitting tourism and local businesses alike,” he stated.

Raut’s letter added, “The decision by Alliance Air to discontinue flights between Sindhudurg and Mumbai is regrettable. This could have far-reaching negative effects on tourism and the economy of both Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. I request the ministry to ensure that these flights resume in public interest.”