Six arrested for kidnapping businessman, demanding ₹50 lakh ransom

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police in a joint operation with the Ahilyanagar counterpart on Tuesday arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman from Pimple Saudagar area and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh from his family. The accused were arrested from Sangamner toll plaza, and later the businessman was rescued, said police on Wednesday. The kidnappers later contacted the victim’s family and demanded ₹50 lakh as ransom. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place near a lane opposite a hotel in Shivrajnagar, Rahatani at around 5.15 pm on Monday. The accused allegedly approached Sureshkumar Babumal Jaiswani, who is in the fabrication business, posing as police personnel from Uttar Pradesh, and told him they needed to question him before forcibly making him sit in a black car and flee the spot.

The kidnappers later contacted the victim’s family and demanded ₹50 lakh as ransom. Based on a complaint filed by the brother of the victim, Kalewadi Police Station filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate formed multiple teams, examined CCTV footage, analysed mobile phone data and gathered technical intelligence to trace the accused and rescue the victim, police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey called Ahilyanagar superintendent of police Somnath Gharge seeking his help in the case.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said, “Using technical data we traced their location and arrested them at Sangamner toll plaza with the help of Ahilyanagar police.”

The arrested accused were identified as Chandrashekhar Dipchand Gaud, 34; Dilip Mohanlal Saroj, 28; Rinku Alaguram Saroj, 20; Anil Giridharilal Saroj, 26, and Mukeshkumar Rammurat Chamar, 24, from Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, six live cartridges, five mobile phones, a wristwatch worth ₹7 lakh belonging to the victim, the car used in the crime, and other material, collectively valued at around ₹18.28 lakh.

The accused had allegedly left the kidnapped businessman near Chandanapuri Ghat in Sangamner during the operation. Police teams later located him and brought him to safety.

Investigations revealed that Santan Suresh Chavan, 35, from Kalewadi and former employee with the victim, allegedly provided information about the victim to the gang as they hail from his home state. He was also taken into custody by the police.

Pawar said, “The plan was hatched after Chavan shared details about the victim to the gang.” The arrested accused have been handed over to Kalewadi Police Station, which is conducting further investigation into the case.