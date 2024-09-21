Menu Explore
Six shops gutted in fire at Wadgaonsheri

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2024 05:14 AM IST

As many as six shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the market area in Wadgaonsheri on Saturday.

The smoke filled the air which could be seen from far away and this created panic among the locals, shopkeepers and business owners, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around noon in the Mate Nagar market, near Hiraman Hospital, leading to the complete destruction of several grocery and food supply stores. No one was injured in the incident, said officials.

After receiving the distress call, the fire brigade department deployed eight fire tenders at the spot to control the situation.

The smoke filled the air which could be seen from far away and this created panic among the locals, shopkeepers and business owners, said officials.

The fire also caused significant traffic disruptions as emergency vehicles rushed to the site, creating congestion in the area.

Officials said the fire could be due to a short circuit in the electrical wiring that erupted but the exact reason can only be ascertained after detailed investigation.

