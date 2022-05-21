Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune

PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31

Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”

“This is the second and third roll back of excise duty by the Centre. The tax on petrol is ₹19 and ₹12 on diesel, while the Maharashtra government is taking VAT of ₹35 on petrol and ₹25 on diesel. Chief minister Udhhav Thackeray must also roll back tax like the central government,” he added.

Sharad Pawar who was in Pune on Saturday said, “After importing petrol and diesel, first tax is to be paid by Centre and then state government. We need to check the difference of tax between state and central government.

Punekars, who have been cash strapped by the rise in fuel prices, have welcomed the decision.

Vivek Khapte, a cab service provider said, “I am happy that prices of diesel has been reduced, I was about to purchase a CNG model, but changed my plan due to increasing price.”

Ankur Shah from Sadashiv peth said, “I hope government brings back petrol prices under ₹100. It will be a big help as other expanse are increasing.”

While the fuel prices have been reduced, there is a continuous price rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) putting common man in dilemma of using these fuels or look for an alternative.

The price of CNG continued to hike in the city as 1kg will now cost ₹80. It was the fifth price rise since April 1. In the last two months, the CNG has increased by ₹18.

In April, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per cent effective from April 1. Accordingly, the rates of CNG gas in Pune had gone down to ₹62 per kg.

“With India not being sufficient to produce gas as per demands, European countries have started buying gas from Arabian countries at 40 dollars per cylinder which is double the price,” said Daruwala.

Common people continue to face double trouble as also along with CNG, the price of LPG has also crossed the four-digit mark.

CNG price rise has severely impacted people using CNG fuelled four-wheelers and cab service providers, while LPG rise is impacting of street eateries as they have to switch to kerosene oil stove.

“The commercial cylinder (19kg) is costing ₹2,200. We cannot afford this as other expenses, like that of ingredients and vegetables have also increased. Hence, we have to use kerosene oil stove,” said Rajesh Sonawane who runs Paw Bhaj stall near Shaniwarwada.

“Street hawkers had to find a different way as the price of LPG is rising continuously. There are around 22,000 registered street hawkers in Pune who run food stalls,” said Balasaheb More, general secretary of the Pathari Vyavasayik Panchayat (hawkers union)

“Managing expenses for hawkers is becoming difficult and along with that anti-encroachment drive by Pune Municipal Corporation is in full swing which adds to the trouble,” added More.