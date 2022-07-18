Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her.
Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged on July 17 and the incident took place between December 2021 and 2022, the complaint states.
According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago. He took her to different places like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and Sangli where he allegedly sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage and also threatened her.
-
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
-
SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to start an independent 'admission cell' for them to take the desired admissions. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
-
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
-
U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling
“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.
-
Ludhiana | 2 rainwater harvesting wells set up in Gol market to prevent waterlogging
With an aim to recharge groundwater and bring relief to shopkeepers from waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust established two rainwater harvesting wells in a park at Gol market in Model Town. The move has been undertaken on the recommendations of area councillor Parvinder Lapran under a ongoing project for beautification of the park. Waterlogging has not been witnessed in the market during the rainfall witnessed in the recent past.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics