Sole luggage scanner lies defunct at Pune railway station

Even as the railway authorities have deployed additional force of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) at station premises, the sole luggage detector at the Pune Railway Station is lying defunct since past many days. A spot visit found a notice placed on the machine, with a security staff sitting next to it, stating “the luggage scanning machine is non-functional due to technical reasons”. (HT PHOTO)

According to the railway officials, one luggage scanner each was placed at both the entrance gates respectively at the Pune Railway Station with a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team checking luggage of passengers round the clock. Later, both the scanners developed snag and removed, before one of the machines was repaired and placed again at one of the entrances of the station.

One of the railway police staff at the station premises on condition of anonymity said, “These machines have turned old and need to be replaced. As thousands of passengers visit the railway station premises daily, it is important to enhance security checks like airports.”

Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said he did not have the necessary information from the concerned department about the issue.