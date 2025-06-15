Spike in heavy vehicle accidents raises alarm in Pune, citizens demand stricter enforcement 

Heavy vehicle traffic has once again become a serious concern in the city, with the traffic department reporting twelve fatalities in the past fifteen days due to accidents involving heavy vehicles. The issue has gained renewed urgency in the wake of the recent Gangadham accident, which highlighted the risks posed by the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles through densely populated residential areas. Heavy vehicle traffic has once again become a serious concern in the city, with the traffic department reporting twelve fatalities in the past fifteen days due to accidents involving heavy vehicles. (FILE)

Despite existing restrictions, most of the Pune traffic police bans remain ineffective, as trucks, concrete mixers, and dumpers transporting construction materials continue to violate them with little to no consequence.

Residents associated with various citizen forums allege a double standard in enforcement, claiming that while traffic police often crack down on smaller vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are frequently overlooked.

The recent Gangadham accident sparked public outrage, prompting State Minister Madhuri Misal to question the unexplained permission granted for heavy vehicles to enter the area. Despite her repeated demands, authorities are yet to provide a clear explanation, and no one has been held accountable for apparent negligence.

A survey by citizen activists also highlights a rise in fatal accidents at the Navale Bridge. On Tuesday, a speeding truck ran over three motorcycles near Selfie Point, injuring eight people. On May 28, 23-year-old Ekta Patel was crushed to death by a garbage dumper in Vishrantwadi. In another tragic incident, a woman pedestrian was killed by a speeding tanker in Padmavati during the last week of May.

The statistics reflect a disturbing trend: in 2023, there were 941 fatal accidents in Pune, resulting in 351 deaths. In 2024, the number rose to 993 accidents with 354 fatalities. By the end of April 2025, 183 accidents had already claimed 73 lives.

Atul Jain of the Kondhwa Development Forum, which has led the Gangadham corridor safety initiative, emphasised the urgent need for strict enforcement of the ban on heavy vehicles in the area.

“Police action intensifies after an accident, but within days, the crackdown fades as people move on from the tragedy. We demand round-the-clock deployment of traffic personnel to stop heavy vehicles from entering the area. Without consistent enforcement, accidents like the recent one will keep happening,” he stated.

Similarly, the Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has raised alarms over the growing burden of heavy vehicles in Wagholi, describing it as a daily ordeal for residents. With narrow roads already overwhelmed by increasing local traffic, the steady flow of dumpers, concrete mixers, and construction trucks has caused frequent traffic jams, road damage, and heightened accident risks, the association noted.

“These vehicles often travel during peak hours, making commuting difficult for schoolchildren, officegoers, and emergency responders. Dust pollution from trucks carrying construction materials further affects public health, especially for children and the elderly. Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to act, leaving residents feeling ignored and frustrated,” said Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director of WHSA.

Commenting on the recent trend, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende assured that citizen concerns regarding the movement of heavy vehicles are being taken seriously.

“The safety of residents remains our top priority. While enforcement of the heavy vehicle ban is ongoing, we acknowledge the need for stricter monitoring and better coordination. We are currently reviewing existing traffic management guidelines and will be increasing checks at key entry points. Strict action will be taken against all violators, including heavy vehicle drivers found flouting the rules,” he said.

Zende also urged citizens to report violations through official channels to enable faster response. a

“We are working closely with municipal and transport authorities to address infrastructure gaps and implement more effective regulations in the coming days,” he added.