Sports grace marks process simplified for students

In a major relief for student-athletes, the Maharashtra government has streamlined the process of awarding grace marks to players appearing for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) board examinations, making it faster, transparent, and less cumbersome. The revised system introduces a structured three-level verification mechanism. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The school education and sports department has revised the government resolution (GR) and introduced key procedural reforms while bringing the service under the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015.

This ensures that applications for sports grace marks will now be processed within a fixed timeframe of 14 working days.

The scheme, which is part of the state’s Sports Policy 2012, aimed at promoting sports culture and encouraging participation among students, has been overhauled following a Governance Process Re-engineering (GPR) exercise conducted through the Aaple Sarkar portal.

The government has significantly reduced the documentation burden by cutting down the number of application fields and required documents. In addition, student details such as name, date of birth, school information, gender, and photograph will now be automatically fetched from hall ticket records, minimising manual entry and errors.

The revised system introduces a structured three-level verification mechanism. Applications submitted online will first be scrutinised at the district level, followed by detailed verification and recommendation by the district sports officer.

The final approval will be granted by the state education board, after which the additional marks will be reflected in the student’s marksheet.

Students will be able to apply for the benefit annually between January 1 and April 15.