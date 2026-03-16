SPPU assures students of food supply amid LPG shortage

The administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued a public notice on Saturday, assuring students that efforts are being made to maintain a stable food supply in mess facilities and eateries on campus, despite the ongoing shortage of cooking gas. According to a notice issued by the university’s in-charge registrar, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has directed district administrations to ensure 100% allocation of LPG cylinders to educational institutions, in line with an order issued by the Union government on March 9. (HT FILE)

In a statement, the university said the shortage of CNG and LPG following the recent conflict in Gulf countries has disrupted gas supplies across sectors.

The situation has impacted several messes, canteens and food outlets on the SPPU campus, where nearly 5,000 resident students depend on these facilities for their daily meals.

According to a notice issued by the university’s in-charge registrar, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has directed district administrations to ensure 100% allocation of LPG cylinders to educational institutions, in line with an order issued by the Union government on March 9.

“The university has also written to the Pune district collector requesting adequate supply of gas cylinders for campus mess facilities,” the statement said, adding that the administration is making efforts to ensure uninterrupted food services.

However, student groups said the situation on the ground remains challenging.

Rahul Sasane, president of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, said several messes and food outlets have already started reducing menu items due to the shortage.

“The university has said efforts are being made, but there is no clarity on what specific measures have been taken. Many messes and eateries on campus have begun reducing the number of food items. The administration must clearly state what alternative arrangements are being made,” Sasane said.

Student Matesh Chinchole said the shortage has already affected meals served in university messes.

“Due to the gas shortage, messes and canteens have reduced the number of food items being served. This is affecting students’ meals. We request the university administration to ensure students do not face inconvenience,” he said.

Students residing in university hostels largely depend on campus messes and canteens, and any disruption in cooking fuel supply directly affects their daily meals. The university administration said it is coordinating with authorities to ensure gas supplies to campus food facilities are restored at the earliest.