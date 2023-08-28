SPPU staffer caught accepting bribe from student, video goes viral

PUNE: After an employee of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department was caught red-handed accepting a ₹3,000 bribe from a student to give out a marksheet and a video of the act went viral on social media, the examination department and administration of the SPPU have initiated an inquiry into the case. Earlier too, there were allegations of examination department employees accepting bribes from students but the matter was never taken seriously till the latest video surfaced. (HT PHOTO)

Prafull Pawar, SPPU registrar, said, “Strict action will be taken against the culprits by verifying the authenticity of the complaint and the viral video against the staff of the examination department of the university. We have initiated an inquiry in this case and accordingly, further action will be taken.”

Anil Thombre, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state minister, said, “On Saturday, ABVP SPPU president Ranga Mahadev and our volunteers caught an employee of the examination department red-handed while accepting a bribe from a student to give out a marksheet. Day by day, the corruption within the examination department is increasing. In the past, a senior officer has also been caught. It seems that the administration has taken up the task of looting the poor students. The officer concerned should be immediately suspended, otherwise we will protest strongly.”

In the video shot by activists of the ABVP, an employee is seen accepting a bribe from a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, Pratham Bhandari. The authenticity of the video will be checked by the SPPU administration. Earlier too, there were allegations of examination department employees accepting bribes from students but the matter was never taken seriously till the latest video surfaced.

