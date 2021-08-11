SPPU felicitates 30 student Covid volunteers

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday felicitated 30 of its Science students who volunteered for the Covid test initiative. The varsity completed 5,000 Covid RT-PCR tests with the help of these volunteers. The students were commended to commemorate the International Youth Day (August 12). The volunteers participated in the initiative started by the varsity at the Molecular Diagnostic Research Centre of SPPU on May 27 this year.

Through the initiative, samples from government hospitals were tested for RT-PCR.

According to the varsity officials, ten SPPU professors and student volunteers from various colleges and universities were trained at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER) for the Covid initiative.

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “Professors and students have volunteered through various mediums such as sero survey, Covid sample testing, blood donation and public awareness. These ‘Covid Yodhas’ are an inspiration to all and the university is proud of them.”

The Science students who were selected for the initiative worked daily for a few hours. About 30 lakh Covid tests have been conducted free of cost till date, university officials said.