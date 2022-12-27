SPPU former V-C appointed chairman for Steering Committee for NEP 2020 implementation

The state government has constituted the ‘Sukanu (Steering) Committee’ for better implementation of the new education policy (NEP) 2020 in the state from the academic year 2023. Whereas former vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), professor Nitin Karmalkar, has been appointed chairman of this 14-member committee and state higher education director, Shailendra Deolankar, has been appointed secretary of the committee.

Apart from Karmalkar and Deolankar, the other members of this committee are: professor Murlidhar Chandekar, former VC, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University; professor V L Maheshwari, V-C, Kaviyatri Bahinabai Choudhary North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon; professor Vilas Sapkal, V-C, MGM University, Aurangabad; professor Joginder Singh Bisen, pro-V-C, Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University, Nanded; professor R D Kulkarni, former pro-VC, Mumbai University; professor Ajay Bhamare, pro-V-C, Mumbai University; professor Anil Rao, retired professor; Mahesh Dabhak, businessman, Nashik; professor Prashant Magar, Amravati; retired professor Shridhar Joshi; professor Madhav Weling, pro-V-C, NMIMS Mumbai; and professor V N Rajshekharan Pillai, V-C, Somaiyya (self-financed) University.

A government resolution (GR) was issued in regard of the formation and working of the Steering Committee by the state higher and technical education ministry on December 26, giving details of the committee members and the working of the committee. The GR stated, “The committee will work on various aspects of the NEP implementation which include converting into one or two years the three or four years of the various stream courses, multiple disciplinary syllabus entry and exit in the courses, and also online programme and ODL credit system implementation. Uniform academic calendar for all the universities in the state, credit equivalence, and branding and communication of NEP 2020.”

About his appointment as chairman of the committee and its functioning, professor Karmalkar said, “Implementation of the NEP 2020 from the academic year 2023 is a big task and the committee members appointed are very much experienced and have expertise in their own fields. There are various aspects which need working upon on the ground and many new changes will take place during implementation. When the actual implementation starts, we will come across issues and challenges but certainly, it will bring a positive change in our academics.”