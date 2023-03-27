Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU forms complaint redressal committee to solve student issues

SPPU forms complaint redressal committee to solve student issues

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 27, 2023 11:00 PM IST

A special 7-member ‘Complaint Redressal Committee’ has been formed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration to resolve issues involving students, faculty, non-teaching staff and affiliated colleges with SPPU

A special 7-member ‘Complaint Redressal Committee’ has been formed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration to resolve issues involving students, faculty, non-teaching staff and affiliated colleges with SPPU.

A special 7-member ‘Complaint Redressal Committee’ has been formed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration to resolve issues involving students (HT FILE PHOTO)
A special 7-member ‘Complaint Redressal Committee’ has been formed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration to resolve issues involving students (HT FILE PHOTO)

An official circular regarding the same has been issued by SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

According to the varsity, the State University Act, 2016, includes a provision for the formation of a complaint redressal committee to address issues concerning students, colleges, and faculties.

The committee will be chaired by retired district judge Madhav Godbole, while its members include dean Parag Kalkar, management council member Ravindra Shinganpurkar, senate member Sunil Lokhande, non-teaching staff member Sanjay Kirtane, deputy registrar B D Udhane, and SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

“Now that this new committee has been formed, it will be easier for us to resolve issues related to affiliated colleges, non-teaching staff and SPPU students,” Pawar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out